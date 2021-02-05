Why should you keep an eye on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)?

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) is 3.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.29 and a high of $14.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.29% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -62.6% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.13, the stock is 2.37% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock 28.38% off its SMA200. HT registered -42.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.66.

The stock witnessed a 8.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.56%, and is 0.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $334.06M and $274.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 255.02% and -43.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.09 with sales reaching $46.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -65.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT), with 4.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.87% while institutional investors hold 79.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.64M, and float is at 34.58M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 71.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.45 million shares valued at $30.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.02% of the HT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.37 million shares valued at $24.19 million to account for 11.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.53 million shares representing 3.95% and valued at over $8.49 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 2.60% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $5.6 million.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARIKH ASHISH R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that PARIKH ASHISH R sold 22,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1001.0 shares.

Hersha Hospitality Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that PARIKH ASHISH R (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $8.18 per share for $40900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23736.0 shares of the HT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, PARIKH ASHISH R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 78,217 shares at an average price of $8.24 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 28,736 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT).

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -12.99% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -20.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.