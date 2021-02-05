Will Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) is 19.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.86 and a high of $147.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSHD stock was last observed hovering at around $142.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.55% off its average median price target of $134.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.61% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -19.53% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.41, the stock is 11.61% and 17.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock 56.13% off its SMA200. GSHD registered 195.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.32.

The stock witnessed a 17.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.84%, and is 12.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has around 555 employees, a market worth around $5.43B and $96.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 501.38 and Fwd P/E is 157.27. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 305.37% and 0.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Goosehead Insurance Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $31.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.00% in year-over-year returns.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), with 889.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.04% while institutional investors hold 103.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.38M, and float is at 16.76M with Short Float at 5.26%. Institutions hold 98.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 2.19 million shares valued at $189.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.40% of the GSHD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.21 million shares valued at $104.82 million to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.9 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $77.99 million, while Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $68.12 million.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider Activity

A total of 254 insider transactions have happened at Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 212 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Colby Mark S., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Colby Mark S. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $140.70 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Goosehead Insurance Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Olsen Ted (Managing Director) sold a total of 8,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $130.59 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GSHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Delavan Gary (VP of Corporate Sales) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $130.58 for $91408.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD).