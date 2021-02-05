Will Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is 31.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $2.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STRM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is 17.78% and 22.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 4.59% at the moment leaves the stock 47.42% off its SMA200. STRM registered 78.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6818 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5266.

The stock witnessed a 25.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.00%, and is 16.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.16% over the week and 7.25% over the month.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $61.73M and $13.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 287.52% and -11.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $2.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.60% in year-over-year returns.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM), with 6.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.27% while institutional investors hold 56.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.29M, and float is at 24.61M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 44.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tamarack Advisers, LP with over 4.31 million shares valued at $6.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.60% of the STRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with 3.34 million shares valued at $5.21 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 2.75 million shares representing 8.70% and valued at over $4.3 million, while G2 Investment Partners Management LLC holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $1.14 million.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) that is trading 152.55% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -10.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 57.2% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11770.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.