Will World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is 27.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.16 and a high of $170.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRLD stock was last observed hovering at around $133.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.56% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -35.55% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -171.1% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.13, the stock is -0.57% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 43.42% off its SMA200. WRLD registered 59.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $118.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.18.

The stock witnessed a 20.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.71%, and is -7.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 11.05% over the month.

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) has around 3744 employees, a market worth around $880.98M and $542.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.95 and Fwd P/E is 17.12. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.51% and -23.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) is a “Sell”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

World Acceptance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.11 with sales reaching $150.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.80% in year-over-year returns.

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD), with 478.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.55% while institutional investors hold 99.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.68M, and float is at 6.29M with Short Float at 17.60%. Institutions hold 91.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prescott General Partners LLC with over 2.04 million shares valued at $215.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.65% of the WRLD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with 0.71 million shares valued at $74.7 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.69 million shares representing 10.09% and valued at over $73.21 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.97% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $50.56 million.

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Calmes John L Jr, the company’s See remarks. SEC filings show that Calmes John L Jr sold 11,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $132.44 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38046.0 shares.

World Acceptance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Calmes John L Jr (See remarks) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $140.04 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49063.0 shares of the WRLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Whitaker Darrell E (Director) disposed off 660 shares at an average price of $142.85 for $94281.0. The insider now directly holds 8,754 shares of World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD).

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading 41.18% up over the past 12 months. Regional Management Corp. (RM) is 12.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.11% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.6.