Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.58% Upside

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is 15.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.65 and a high of $159.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZG stock was last observed hovering at around $153.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.56% off its average median price target of $154.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.58% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -375.3% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $156.85, the stock is 5.96% and 15.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 73.49% off its SMA200. ZG registered 219.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 122.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.23.

The stock witnessed a 12.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 69.64%, and is 10.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) has around 5409 employees, a market worth around $35.53B and $3.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 402.18. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 741.02% and -1.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zillow Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $740.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -144.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.50% in year-over-year returns.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Top Institutional Holders

339 institutions hold shares in Zillow Group Inc. (ZG), with 8.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.48% while institutional investors hold 95.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 229.72M, and float is at 204.44M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 92.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 15.8 million shares valued at $1.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 26.08% of the ZG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.16 million shares valued at $422.23 million to account for 6.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3.92 million shares representing 6.47% and valued at over $398.1 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 6.02% of the shares totaling 3.65 million with a market value of $370.17 million.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) Insider Activity

A total of 175 insider transactions have happened at Zillow Group Inc. (ZG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 115 and purchases happening 60 times.

Zillow Group Inc. (ZG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RealPage Inc. (RP) that is 45.99% higher over the past 12 months. CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is 38.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.35% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.