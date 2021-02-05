Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is 26.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.13 and a high of $46.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $44.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.0% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -32.69% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $46.44, the stock is 7.86% and 17.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 56.25% off its SMA200. ZUMZ registered 42.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.12.

The stock witnessed a 28.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.44%, and is 7.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has around 2575 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $987.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.60 and Fwd P/E is 13.93. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 253.69% and 0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zumiez Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.62 with sales reaching $327.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), with 4.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.95% while institutional investors hold 101.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.86M, and float is at 21.36M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 84.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.48 million shares valued at $96.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.66% of the ZUMZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.08 million shares valued at $57.99 million to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 7.86% and valued at over $55.73 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 5.22% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $37.0 million.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Work Christopher Codington, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Work Christopher Codington sold 3,644 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $45.35 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46716.0 shares.

Zumiez Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Brown Troy R. (President North America) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $46.03 per share for $18412.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80317.0 shares of the ZUMZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Campion Thomas D (Chairman of Board of Directors) disposed off 60,935 shares at an average price of $43.17 for $2.63 million. The insider now directly holds 1,186,747 shares of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ).

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is 37.59% higher over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is 52.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.