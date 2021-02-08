1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 73.16% Change This Year

1847 Goedeker Inc. (AMEX: GOED) is 73.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.65 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOED stock was last observed hovering at around $12.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.18%.

Currently trading at $14.58, the stock is 39.70% and 75.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 17.58% at the moment leaves the stock 87.35% off its SMA200. GOED registered a loss of 69.53% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.83.

The stock witnessed a 84.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.65%, and is 30.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.24% over the week and 12.12% over the month.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $75.82M and $50.32M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 158.05% and -17.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.60%).

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -225.30% this year.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED), with 4.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.31% while institutional investors hold 11.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.67M, and float is at 1.20M with Short Float at 5.66%. Institutions hold 2.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 97550.0 shares valued at $0.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.60% of the GOED Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC with 30000.0 shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisory Services Network, LLC which holds 1800.0 shares representing 0.03% and valued at over $12285.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 1430.0 with a market value of $9759.0.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.