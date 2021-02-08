3 Stocks to Watch: The ExOne Company (XONE), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) shares are 322.97% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.22% or $6.91 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +390.27% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 308.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 44.70% and 291.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 19, 2021, Stifel recommended the XONE stock as a Buy, while earlier, Alliance Global Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 29, 2021. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the XONE stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $47.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.10. The forecasts give The ExOne Company stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $10.50. The two limits represent a downside potential of -62.24% or -348.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.00% in the current quarter to -$0.16, down from the -$0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.82, up 10.00% from -$0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 181,373 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 84,031. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 58,305 in purchases and sales respectively.

IRVIN JOHN, a Director at the company, sold 12,500 shares worth $0.14 million at $10.84 per share on Nov 20. The Director had earlier sold another 20,000 XONE shares valued at $0.24 million on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $12.16 per share. IRVIN JOHN (Director) sold 12,500 shares at $10.87 per share on Nov 19 for a total of $0.14 million while IRVIN JOHN, (Director) sold 12,500 shares on Nov 10 for $0.13 million with each share fetching $10.77.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price was down 6.22% to $2.11 at the last check-in the normal trading session today. The firm opening price was $2.11 while its highest price was $2.25. The company recorded its lowest price at $2.11 so far. SGTM’s market capitalization reached at $143,149,448 along with 89,468,405 outstanding shares.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes storms through the deployment of its mobile command centres at strategic locations, in coordination with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected its technique for properly removing trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses operating as usual.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibres recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC), on the other hand, is trading around $12.38 with a market cap of $3.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ISBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 70.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $19.93 million. This represented 91.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $240.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $163.17 million, significantly higher than the $86.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $152.92 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Investors Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.25M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.20% with a share float percentage of 230.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Investors Bancorp Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with over 24.25 million shares worth more than $176.03 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. held 9.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.41 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $148.17 million and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.