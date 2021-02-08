51job Inc. (JOBS) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 82.5% Upside

51job Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) is -1.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.94 and a high of $86.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The JOBS stock was last observed hovering at around $69.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $394.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.5% off the consensus price target high of $394.27 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.5% higher than the price target low of $394.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.01, the stock is 0.86% and -1.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock -0.28% off its SMA200. JOBS registered -15.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.57.

The stock witnessed a -1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.07%, and is 4.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

51job Inc. (JOBS) has around 8650 employees, a market worth around $4.63B and $565.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.21 and Fwd P/E is 20.28. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.94% and -20.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

51job Inc. (JOBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 51job Inc. (JOBS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

51job Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $132.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

51job Inc. (JOBS) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in 51job Inc. (JOBS), with 38.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.14% while institutional investors hold 114.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.19M, and float is at 28.36M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 49.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 4.55 million shares valued at $354.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.80% of the JOBS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.87 million shares valued at $223.76 million to account for 4.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp which holds 2.72 million shares representing 4.07% and valued at over $212.47 million, while Schroder Investment Management Group holds 3.97% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $207.4 million.

51job Inc. (JOBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DHI Group Inc. (DHX) that is trading -19.61% down over the past 12 months. SINA Corporation (SINA) is 5.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.84% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.45.