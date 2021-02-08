A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) is -6.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $177.65 and a high of $530.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The FICO stock was last observed hovering at around $477.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $551.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.41% off the consensus price target high of $565.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.47% higher than the price target low of $490.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $477.92, the stock is -1.43% and -3.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 9.91% off its SMA200. FICO registered 15.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $493.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $455.41.

The stock witnessed a -3.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.21%, and is 6.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has around 3890 employees, a market worth around $13.96B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.20 and Fwd P/E is 37.22. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.02% and -9.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.50%).

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fair Isaac Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.5 with sales reaching $320.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Top Institutional Holders

653 institutions hold shares in Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), with 627.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.15% while institutional investors hold 89.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.13M, and float is at 28.71M with Short Float at 2.20%. Institutions hold 87.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.48 million shares valued at $1.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.34% of the FICO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.72 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 9.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Melvin Capital Management LP which holds 1.13 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $478.55 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $397.5 million.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 90 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rees Joanna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rees Joanna sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $450.31 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4630.0 shares.

Fair Isaac Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Leonard Michael S (CAO and Vice President) sold a total of 310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $519.84 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7709.0 shares of the FICO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Leonard Michael S (CAO and Vice President) disposed off 519 shares at an average price of $507.42 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 8,019 shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO).

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -22.31% down over the past 12 months. ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is 15.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.