A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)

Intellicheck Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN) is 16.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $13.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -32.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.23, the stock is 10.81% and 20.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 62.48% off its SMA200. IDN registered 48.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.73.

The stock witnessed a 8.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.65%, and is 14.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $240.12M and $10.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.92. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 592.67% and -0.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intellicheck Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $3.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Intellicheck Inc. (IDN), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.65% while institutional investors hold 54.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.34M, and float is at 16.82M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 49.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bleichroeder LP with over 2.74 million shares valued at $18.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.87% of the IDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Clear Harbor Asset Management, LLC with 1.5 million shares valued at $17.11 million to account for 8.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.83 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $5.52 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $4.68 million.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.

Intellicheck Inc. (IDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 1.77% up over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 15.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.34% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.