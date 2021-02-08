A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO)

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: KRO) is 0.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $16.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The KRO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -24.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is -0.68% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 20.36% off its SMA200. KRO registered 32.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.67.

The stock witnessed a -6.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.72%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $1.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.42 and Fwd P/E is 20.65. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.99% and -8.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $361M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO), with 93.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.96% while institutional investors hold 94.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.50M, and float is at 21.99M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 18.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.42 million shares valued at $31.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.09% of the KRO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lsv Asset Management with 2.15 million shares valued at $27.69 million to account for 1.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.06 million shares representing 1.78% and valued at over $26.5 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.54% of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $22.89 million.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hanley Bryan A., the company’s Vice President and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Hanley Bryan A. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $7.56 per share for a total of $7563.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that GRAHAM ROBERT D (Vice Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $7.45 per share for $37225.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21000.0 shares of the KRO stock.

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huntsman Corporation (HUN) that is trading 31.78% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.7% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.08.