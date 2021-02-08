A peek at Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB): Who has invested in It?

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is 3.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.62 and a high of $172.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUBB stock was last observed hovering at around $158.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.98% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.05% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.23% lower than the price target low of $151.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $161.91, the stock is -1.15% and 0.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 13.95% off its SMA200. HUBB registered 9.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $150.45.

The stock witnessed a -3.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.19%, and is 4.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) has around 18800 employees, a market worth around $8.62B and $4.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.80 and Fwd P/E is 17.75. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.10% and -5.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hubbell Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.61 with sales reaching $1.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Top Institutional Holders

570 institutions hold shares in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB), with 194.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 86.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.20M, and float is at 54.04M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 86.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.61 million shares valued at $768.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.35% of the HUBB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.47 million shares valued at $748.74 million to account for 10.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Century Companies, Inc. which holds 4.0 million shares representing 7.38% and valued at over $547.87 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $353.05 million.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NORD DAVID G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NORD DAVID G sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $162.13 per share for a total of $2.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95535.0 shares.

Hubbell Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that NORD DAVID G (Director) sold a total of 11,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $158.97 per share for $1.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the HUBB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Capozzoli Joseph Anthony (VP and Corporate Controller) disposed off 1,019 shares at an average price of $157.89 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 7,308 shares of Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB).

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) that is trading 35.33% up over the past 12 months. AZZ Inc. (AZZ) is 18.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.