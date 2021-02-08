A peek at Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN): Who has invested in It?

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is 3.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.11 and a high of $45.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAIN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.71% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.4% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.42, the stock is 2.98% and 4.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 8.98% off its SMA200. MAIN registered -23.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.99.

The stock witnessed a 6.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.20%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has around 71 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $220.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.03. Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.85% and -25.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Main Street Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $54.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Top Institutional Holders

233 institutions hold shares in Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), with 3.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.81% while institutional investors hold 21.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.11M, and float is at 62.42M with Short Float at 2.69%. Institutions hold 20.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. with over 1.6 million shares valued at $47.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.41% of the MAIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 0.93 million shares valued at $27.42 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.82 million shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $24.11 million, while Sound Income Strategies, LLC holds 0.88% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $18.73 million.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) Insider Activity

A total of 165 insider transactions have happened at Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 162 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by French Arthur L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that French Arthur L. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $15.55 per share for a total of $31100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51787.0 shares.

Main Street Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Beauvais Jason B (SVP, GC, CCO, Sec.) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $15.30 per share for $22943.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the MAIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Magdol David L. (President, CIO and SMD) acquired 1,200 shares at an average price of $18.38 for $22062.0. The insider now directly holds 380,220 shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN).