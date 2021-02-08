A peek at MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI): Who has invested in It?

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is 14.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $422.22 and a high of $2020.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MELI stock was last observed hovering at around $1893.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 24.78% off its average median price target of $1985.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.81% off the consensus price target high of $2200.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -78.43% lower than the price target low of $1075.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1918.13, the stock is 4.26% and 12.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 59.15% off its SMA200. MELI registered 185.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,784.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,372.04.

The stock witnessed a 22.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.79%, and is 7.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has around 9703 employees, a market worth around $94.43B and $3.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 645.18. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 354.30% and -5.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MercadoLibre Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -329.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 68.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 79.40% in year-over-year returns.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Top Institutional Holders

1,129 institutions hold shares in MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), with 4.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.42% while institutional investors hold 92.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.72M, and float is at 45.67M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 84.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.86 million shares valued at $5.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.75% of the MELI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.9 million shares valued at $3.14 billion to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 2.42 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $2.62 billion, while WCM Investment Management, LLC holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 2.37 million with a market value of $2.56 billion.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aguzin Alejandro Nicolas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Aguzin Alejandro Nicolas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $1213.32 per share for a total of $7.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4315.0 shares.

MercadoLibre Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 13 that Calemzuk Emiliano (Director) sold a total of 120 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 13 and was made at $1128.50 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 315.0 shares of the MELI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Malka Meyer (Director) acquired 5,870 shares at an average price of $522.22 for $3.07 million. The insider now directly holds 55,848 shares of MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI).

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 27.93% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 41.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.