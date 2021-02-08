A peek at Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX): Who has invested in It?

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) is -5.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.01 and a high of $249.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $200.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.07% off its average median price target of $244.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.82% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -6.43% lower than the price target low of $195.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $207.53, the stock is 0.15% and -6.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 28.27% off its SMA200. MRTX registered 123.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $213.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $187.88.

The stock witnessed a -4.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.57%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $10.08B and $12.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 214.39% and -16.79% from its 52-week high.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.23 with sales reaching $270k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 258.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.70% in year-over-year returns.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Top Institutional Holders

328 institutions hold shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX), with 907.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 99.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.61M, and float is at 33.74M with Short Float at 11.38%. Institutions hold 97.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 4.34 million shares valued at $721.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the MRTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.44 million shares valued at $570.48 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.41 million shares representing 6.78% and valued at over $566.38 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $555.29 million.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 135 insider transactions have happened at Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 103 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARTER BRUCE L A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CARTER BRUCE L A sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $191.12 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3475.0 shares.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Faga Daniel (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $194.38 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30638.0 shares of the MRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Martinez Maria E (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $203.54 for $1.53 million. The insider now directly holds 3,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 196.30% up over the past 12 months. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) is -7.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.65% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.5.