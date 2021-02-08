A peek at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS): Who has invested in It?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is 14.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $4.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The PIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 68.22% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is 4.67% and 3.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 2.04% off its SMA200. PIRS registered -25.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7352 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6860.

The stock witnessed a 4.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.12%, and is 12.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has around 114 employees, a market worth around $161.79M and $44.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.75% and -32.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.80%).

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $4.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -76.20% in year-over-year returns.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Top Institutional Holders

121 institutions hold shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS), with 50.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 61.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.34M, and float is at 46.75M with Short Float at 4.43%. Institutions hold 61.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 5.49 million shares valued at $11.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the PIRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aquilo Capital Management, LLC with 3.68 million shares valued at $7.61 million to account for 6.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.56 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $7.38 million, while Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 4.06% of the shares totaling 2.27 million with a market value of $5.68 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $2.95 per share for a total of $5.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.68 million shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading 38.65% up over the past 12 months. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is 60.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.31.