ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) stock Surged by 0.33% yesterday

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is 4.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.79 and a high of $42.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.02% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 12.38% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.43, the stock is -0.99% and -0.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 7.62% off its SMA200. ABM registered -0.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.94.

The stock witnessed a -4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.02%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has around 114000 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $5.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.17. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.24% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABM Industries Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $1.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM), with 700.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.90M, and float is at 65.86M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 95.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.88 million shares valued at $362.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.80% of the ABM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.3 million shares valued at $267.59 million to account for 10.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.42 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $198.86 million, while ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 8.09% of the shares totaling 5.4 million with a market value of $197.89 million.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Insider Activity

A total of 92 insider transactions have happened at ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GIACOBBE SCOTT J, the company’s EVP & Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that GIACOBBE SCOTT J sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $25200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

ABM Industries Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that CHAVEZ LINDA (Director) sold a total of 1,353 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $37.06 per share for $50142.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14173.0 shares of the ABM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, SALMIRS SCOTT B (President and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $37.20 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 264,459 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading 21.39% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.