Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) is 6.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.10 and a high of $25.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.86% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.10, the stock is 0.48% and 2.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 19.40% off its SMA200. AKR registered -40.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.71.

The stock witnessed a 2.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.83%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $264.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.63. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.93% and -41.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acadia Realty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $50.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.10% in year-over-year returns.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR), with 635.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 103.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.31M, and float is at 85.64M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 102.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.51 million shares valued at $162.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.98% of the AKR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.82 million shares valued at $134.57 million to account for 14.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.54 million shares representing 7.58% and valued at over $68.69 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.20% of the shares totaling 6.21 million with a market value of $65.19 million.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUSCOMBE WENDY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUSCOMBE WENDY W sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $15.46 per share for a total of $54125.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40017.0 shares.

Acadia Realty Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Hartmann Richard (Sr. VP) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $23.30 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26, NAPOLITANO JOSEPH (Sr. VP) disposed off 1,447 shares at an average price of $24.90 for $36035.0. The insider now directly holds 12,501 shares of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR).

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) that is trading 11.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.45.