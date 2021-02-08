Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) makes 10.81% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) is 0.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.44 and a high of $136.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The XLRN stock was last observed hovering at around $128.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $137.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.8% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -28.02% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.02, the stock is 4.98% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 19.17% off its SMA200. XLRN registered 35.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $124.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.65.

The stock witnessed a 4.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.46%, and is 10.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) has around 237 employees, a market worth around $7.75B and $106.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.69% and -6.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $31.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.40% in year-over-year returns.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Top Institutional Holders

331 institutions hold shares in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN), with 7.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.18% while institutional investors hold 102.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.64M, and float is at 52.70M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 90.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.84 million shares valued at $657.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.69% of the XLRN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.2 million shares valued at $584.64 million to account for 8.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.7 million shares representing 7.80% and valued at over $528.69 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.70% of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $522.25 million.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Veness Adam M, the company’s SVP, General Counsel and Sec.. SEC filings show that Veness Adam M sold 2,056 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $122.56 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16163.0 shares.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Dable Habib J (CEO and President) sold a total of 4,258 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $121.13 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81788.0 shares of the XLRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, MCLAUGHLIN KEVIN F (SVP, CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 1,499 shares at an average price of $121.40 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 5,813 shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN).

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading 89.64% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -3.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.59% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.97.