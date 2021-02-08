Air Lease Corporation (AL) on Track to Reach $50.00 in a Year

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is -2.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $46.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The AL stock was last observed hovering at around $43.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.57% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -7.93% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.17, the stock is 0.35% and 2.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 32.08% off its SMA200. AL registered -2.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.93.

The stock witnessed a -2.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.02%, and is 8.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $4.93B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.14. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 413.32% and -6.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Air Lease Corporation (AL) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Air Lease Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $484.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.70% in year-over-year returns.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Top Institutional Holders

353 institutions hold shares in Air Lease Corporation (AL), with 7.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.23% while institutional investors hold 113.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.78M, and float is at 106.69M with Short Float at 6.22%. Institutions hold 106.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 13.53 million shares valued at $398.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.89% of the AL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Windacre Partnership LLC with 11.24 million shares valued at $330.68 million to account for 9.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.09 million shares representing 7.99% and valued at over $267.38 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.58% of the shares totaling 6.35 million with a market value of $186.92 million.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Air Lease Corporation (AL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khatibi Alex A, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Khatibi Alex A sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $41.93 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Air Lease Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Chen Jie (EVP & Managing Director, Asia) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $41.96 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the AL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Levy Grant A (EVP) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $42.53 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 146,094 shares of Air Lease Corporation (AL).

Air Lease Corporation (AL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 133.56% up over the past 12 months. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -25.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.25.