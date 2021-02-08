Airgain Inc. (AIRG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) is 36.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.63 and a high of $27.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIRG stock was last observed hovering at around $24.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.6% off the consensus price target high of $26.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -15.33% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.22, the stock is 10.14% and 36.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 83.11% off its SMA200. AIRG registered 172.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.04.

The stock witnessed a 40.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 83.35%, and is 6.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 9.75% over the month.

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) has around 126 employees, a market worth around $240.99M and $48.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 86.50. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 330.20% and -12.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airgain Inc. (AIRG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airgain Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $12.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Airgain Inc. (AIRG), with 586.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.00% while institutional investors hold 62.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.71M, and float is at 9.12M with Short Float at 5.66%. Institutions hold 58.92% of the Float.

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Airgain Inc. (AIRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thill Kevin, the company’s Sr. VP, Engineering. SEC filings show that Thill Kevin sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $13.63 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59499.0 shares.

Airgain Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Lyle David (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 6,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $8.36 per share for $56758.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47000.0 shares of the AIRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Lyle David (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 5,210 shares at an average price of $8.30 for $43217.0. The insider now directly holds 40,210 shares of Airgain Inc. (AIRG).

Airgain Inc. (AIRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) that is trading 75.84% up over the past 12 months. Nokia Corporation (NOK) is 0.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.