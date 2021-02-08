Akouos Inc. (AKUS) picks momentum as shares rise 3.08%

Akouos Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) is -17.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.38 and a high of $30.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The AKUS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.98% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.62% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.41, the stock is -4.53% and -12.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -19.46% off its SMA200. AKUS registered a loss of -19.28% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.28.

The stock witnessed a -12.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.68%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 6.70% and -46.49% from its 52-week high.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akouos Inc. (AKUS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akouos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to shrink by -328.10% this year.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Akouos Inc. (AKUS), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.40% while institutional investors hold 96.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.38M, and float is at 19.07M with Short Float at 9.23%. Institutions hold 93.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with over 4.61 million shares valued at $105.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.40% of the AKUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.3 million shares valued at $98.31 million to account for 12.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.27 million shares representing 12.42% and valued at over $97.69 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 6.63% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $52.17 million.

Akouos Inc. (AKUS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Akouos Inc. (AKUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PARMAR KUSH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PARMAR KUSH sold 470,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $8.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Akouos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that 5AM Ventures V, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 470,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $18.00 per share for $8.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the AKUS stock.