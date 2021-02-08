Analysts suggest Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) could spike 9.33% in a year

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) is 8.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.09 and a high of $55.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACHC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.33% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -70.0% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.40, the stock is 4.83% and 11.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 58.10% off its SMA200. ACHC registered 62.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.33.

The stock witnessed a 3.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.47%, and is 7.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) has around 28400 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.06 and Fwd P/E is 19.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 390.53% and -1.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $825.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Top Institutional Holders

341 institutions hold shares in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.50% while institutional investors hold 108.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.91M, and float is at 87.25M with Short Float at 6.32%. Institutions hold 106.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 11.04 million shares valued at $325.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.41% of the ACHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.39 million shares valued at $306.4 million to account for 11.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 7.5 million shares representing 8.43% and valued at over $221.13 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.39% of the shares totaling 7.46 million with a market value of $219.99 million.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WAUD REEVE B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WAUD REEVE B sold 122,311 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $25.87 per share for a total of $3.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) that is trading -14.82% down over the past 12 months. Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) is -50.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.49.