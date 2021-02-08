Analysts suggest Seer Inc. (SEER) could spike 12.13% in a year

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) is 17.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.00 and a high of $86.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEER stock was last observed hovering at around $65.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.13% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.38% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $65.90, the stock is -6.35% and -0.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -0.64% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.46.

The stock witnessed a 14.79% In the last 1 month and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.06% over the week and 9.88% over the month.

Seer Inc. (SEER) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $3.96B and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.77% and -23.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (83.20%).

Seer Inc. (SEER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seer Inc. (SEER) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -154.30% this year.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Seer Inc. (SEER), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.86% while institutional investors hold 37.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.14M, and float is at 38.62M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 26.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 26106.0 shares valued at $1.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the SEER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Emerald Advisers, LLC with 24250.0 shares valued at $1.36 million to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Health Investments LP which holds 20000.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $1.12 million, while SG Americas Securities, LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 10300.0 with a market value of $0.58 million.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Seer Inc. (SEER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Invus Public Equities, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Invus Public Equities, L.P. sold 252,545 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $64.15 per share for a total of $16.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.59 million shares.

Seer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Farokhzad Omid (CEO and Chair of the Board) sold a total of 775,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $64.15 per share for $49.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SEER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Farokhzad Omid (CEO and Chair of the Board) disposed off 313,369 shares at an average price of $64.15 for $20.1 million. The insider now directly holds 297,487 shares of Seer Inc. (SEER).