Analysts suggest Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) could spike 15.8% in a year

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is 12.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.02 and a high of $78.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYNH stock was last observed hovering at around $76.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.8% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.46% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.62, the stock is 1.48% and 9.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 24.82% off its SMA200. SYNH registered 22.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.58.

The stock witnessed a 6.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.25%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $7.95B and $4.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.10 and Fwd P/E is 18.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.23% and -2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syneos Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.1 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 467.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Top Institutional Holders

416 institutions hold shares in Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH), with 220.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 98.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.28M, and float is at 61.17M with Short Float at 8.36%. Institutions hold 98.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Advent International Corporation with over 18.65 million shares valued at $991.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.94% of the SYNH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lee Thomas H Partners Lp with 16.01 million shares valued at $851.11 million to account for 15.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.45 million shares representing 8.13% and valued at over $449.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 7.08 million with a market value of $376.63 million.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Macdonald Alistair, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Macdonald Alistair sold 278 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $77.11 per share for a total of $21438.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Syneos Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Macdonald Alistair (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 64,219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $75.71 per share for $4.86 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SYNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, COLVIN PAUL (Pres., Clinical Solutions) disposed off 8,486 shares at an average price of $74.82 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 28,275 shares of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH).