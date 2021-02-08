Analysts suggest TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) could spike 58.9% in a year

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: TGA) is 32.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $1.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.9% off the consensus price target high of $3.09 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -53.01% lower than the price target low of $0.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is 13.56% and 35.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 3.25% at the moment leaves the stock 104.54% off its SMA200. TGA registered -2.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0575 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6534.

The stock witnessed a 28.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 209.76%, and is 22.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 9.96% over the month.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $89.90M and $110.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.08. Profit margin for the company is -75.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 322.21% and -4.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $40.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.50% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 104.40% in year-over-year returns.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.54M, and float is at 66.29M.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco International Small Company Fund with over 3.4 million shares valued at $1.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.69% of the TGA Shares outstanding. As of Oct 30, 2020, the second largest holder is DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio with 0.4 million shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio which holds 0.34 million shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $0.13 million, while DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $0.12 million.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA): Who are the competitors?

