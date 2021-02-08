Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Beam Global (BEEM)?

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is -9.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $75.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEEM stock was last observed hovering at around $65.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -122.5% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.75, the stock is 4.15% and 28.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 201.67% off its SMA200. BEEM registered 669.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 394.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.90.

The stock witnessed a 10.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 283.62%, and is 17.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

Beam Global (BEEM) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $522.65M and $4.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -94.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 995.16% and -12.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.60%).

Beam Global (BEEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beam Global (BEEM) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beam Global is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 247.50% in year-over-year returns.

Beam Global (BEEM) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Beam Global (BEEM), with 770.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.97% while institutional investors hold 24.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.62M, and float is at 5.88M with Short Float at 13.18%. Institutions hold 22.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arosa Capital Management LP with over 0.43 million shares valued at $5.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.53% of the BEEM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.22 million shares valued at $2.63 million to account for 2.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bard Associates Inc. which holds 0.21 million shares representing 2.75% and valued at over $2.58 million, while Friess Associates Inc holds 2.33% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $2.19 million.

Beam Global (BEEM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Beam Global (BEEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEATLEY DESMOND C, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WHEATLEY DESMOND C sold 4,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $61.78 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41482.0 shares.

Beam Global disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that DAVIDSON PETER WARNER (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $25.82 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58034.0 shares of the BEEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, DAVIDSON PETER WARNER (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $21.37 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 63,034 shares of Beam Global (BEEM).