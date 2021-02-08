Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Carter’s Inc. (CRI)?

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is 1.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.17 and a high of $112.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRI stock was last observed hovering at around $94.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.18% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.21% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.37, the stock is -1.30% and 1.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 11.00% off its SMA200. CRI registered -12.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.70.

The stock witnessed a -5.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.29%, and is 8.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) has around 20300 employees, a market worth around $4.14B and $3.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.20 and Fwd P/E is 14.86. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.50% and -15.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carter’s Inc. (CRI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carter’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.75 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Top Institutional Holders

412 institutions hold shares in Carter’s Inc. (CRI), with 939.29k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.15% while institutional investors hold 106.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.19M, and float is at 42.71M with Short Float at 6.67%. Institutions hold 103.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 5.3 million shares valued at $458.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.14% of the CRI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.82 million shares valued at $330.79 million to account for 8.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.76 million shares representing 8.61% and valued at over $325.5 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 7.81% of the shares totaling 3.41 million with a market value of $295.3 million.

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Carter’s Inc. (CRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Emilio Julie, the company’s EVP, Sales. SEC filings show that D’Emilio Julie sold 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $93.36 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24268.0 shares.

Carter’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Pivar Ben (SVP, CIO) sold a total of 620 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $94.13 per share for $58361.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4645.0 shares of the CRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $89.02 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 449,625 shares of Carter’s Inc. (CRI).

Carter’s Inc. (CRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) that is trading 12.33% up over the past 12 months. Guess’ Inc. (GES) is 12.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.