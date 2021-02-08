Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE)?

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) is -3.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.83 and a high of $55.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The HE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.67% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.10, the stock is 0.46% and -3.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock -4.58% off its SMA200. HE registered -29.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.90.

The stock witnessed a -5.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.82%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) has around 3841 employees, a market worth around $3.70B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.25 and Fwd P/E is 17.93. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.13% and -38.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is a “Sell”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $981.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 35.30% in year-over-year returns.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Top Institutional Holders

423 institutions hold shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 51.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.18M, and float is at 108.38M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 50.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.95 million shares valued at $364.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.03% of the HE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.28 million shares valued at $308.41 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 3.03 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $100.85 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.59% of the shares totaling 2.82 million with a market value of $93.88 million.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hazelton Gregory C, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Hazelton Gregory C sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $39.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39042.0 shares.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) bought a total of 542,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $41.11 per share for $22.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.01 million shares of the HE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Director) acquired 400,060 shares at an average price of $39.59 for $15.84 million. The insider now directly holds 1,470,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE).

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDACORP Inc. (IDA) that is trading -19.81% down over the past 12 months. PG&E Corporation (PCG) is -29.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.39% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.