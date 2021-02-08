Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in IMAX Corporation (IMAX)?

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) is 1.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.01 and a high of $20.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMAX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.68% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -40.69% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.29, the stock is -1.86% and 7.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 34.00% off its SMA200. IMAX registered 1.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.39.

The stock witnessed a -1.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.30%, and is -3.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $205.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 119.54. Profit margin for the company is -50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.33% and -9.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $49.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -66.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -60.30% in year-over-year returns.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in IMAX Corporation (IMAX), with 9.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.48% while institutional investors hold 79.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.86M, and float is at 49.19M with Short Float at 7.36%. Institutions hold 66.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 3.89 million shares valued at $46.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.61% of the IMAX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 3.52 million shares valued at $42.13 million to account for 5.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.92 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $34.98 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 2.65 million with a market value of $31.72 million.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at IMAX Corporation (IMAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LISTER ROBERT D, the company’s Chief Legal & Sr Exec VP. SEC filings show that LISTER ROBERT D bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $40425.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62452.0 shares.

IMAX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that WELTON MARK (President, IMAX Theatres) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $7.42 per share for $37085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23499.0 shares of the IMAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, GELFOND RICHARD L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.85 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 296,992 shares of IMAX Corporation (IMAX).

IMAX Corporation (IMAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 42.00% up over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is 26.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.23% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.93.