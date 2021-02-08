Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)?

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) is 6.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.24 and a high of $137.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The OMCL stock was last observed hovering at around $124.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.34% off its average median price target of $141.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.63% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -16.58% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.24, the stock is 5.06% and 9.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 52.12% off its SMA200. OMCL registered 46.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.03.

The stock witnessed a 6.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.98%, and is 8.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $5.28B and $892.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 175.19 and Fwd P/E is 32.38. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.43% and -7.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicell Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $246.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.40% year-over-year.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Top Institutional Holders

428 institutions hold shares in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL), with 547.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 105.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.80M, and float is at 41.76M with Short Float at 4.26%. Institutions hold 103.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.49 million shares valued at $484.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.34% of the OMCL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.44 million shares valued at $331.22 million to account for 10.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.09 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $230.59 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $127.32 million.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seim Robin Gene, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Seim Robin Gene sold 1,319 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $119.62 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35558.0 shares.

Omnicell Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Seidelmann Scott Peter (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 2,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $115.48 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27048.0 shares of the OMCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, LIPPS RANDALL A (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $121.85 for $3.05 million. The insider now directly holds 152,116 shares of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL).

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading 12.25% up over the past 12 months. Invacare Corporation (IVC) is 34.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.11% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.29.