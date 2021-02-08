Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) makes 4.31% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) is 9.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.96 and a high of $111.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The AWI stock was last observed hovering at around $81.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.28% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -19.97% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $81.58, the stock is 1.01% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 9.93% off its SMA200. AWI registered -20.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.60.

The stock witnessed a 4.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.54%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $3.90B and $945.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.84. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.75% and -26.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $231M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Top Institutional Holders

331 institutions hold shares in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI), with 601.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 114.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.90M, and float is at 47.26M with Short Float at 3.11%. Institutions hold 112.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.87 million shares valued at $472.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.35% of the AWI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 5.76 million shares valued at $396.45 million to account for 12.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 4.28 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $294.17 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.93% of the shares totaling 4.27 million with a market value of $293.96 million.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hershey Mark A, the company’s SVP, Gen Cnsl, Compliance. SEC filings show that Hershey Mark A sold 4,897 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44103.0 shares.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Grizzle Victor (CEO) sold a total of 19,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $77.30 per share for $1.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the AWI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Grizzle Victor (CEO) disposed off 31,200 shares at an average price of $78.34 for $2.44 million. The insider now directly holds 267,752 shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI).

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading 23.75% up over the past 12 months. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is 36.53% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.56% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.