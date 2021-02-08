Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) is 25.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $7.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXLA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.75% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 18.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is 16.23% and 17.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 6.37% at the moment leaves the stock 26.20% off its SMA200. AXLA registered 32.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.14.

The stock witnessed a 25.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.34%, and is 19.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 6.08% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 189.33% and -15.78% from its 52-week high.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.40% this year.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA), with 6.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.28% while institutional investors hold 81.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.94M, and float is at 28.25M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 67.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 12.55 million shares valued at $57.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.43% of the AXLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.47 million shares valued at $25.26 million to account for 14.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbourvest Partners, LLC which holds 2.81 million shares representing 7.48% and valued at over $12.97 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.60% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $4.52 million.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chakravarthy Manu, the company’s SVP & Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Chakravarthy Manu sold 18,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41528.0 shares.

Axcella Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,800,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $4.75 per share for $18.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.81 million shares of the AXLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Nestle Health Science US Holdi (10% Owner) acquired 1,936,842 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $9.2 million. The insider now directly holds 4,305,541 shares of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA).