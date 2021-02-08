Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) up 7.73% since start of the year

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) is 7.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.25 and a high of $58.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The AXNX stock was last observed hovering at around $53.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.16% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.65% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.78, the stock is 2.10% and 10.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 24.25% off its SMA200. AXNX registered 78.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.28.

The stock witnessed a 4.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.43%, and is 4.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) has around 302 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $86.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.66% and -8.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.60%).

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $35.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 711.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 253.00% in year-over-year returns.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX), with 2.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.89% while institutional investors hold 121.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.83M, and float is at 31.25M with Short Float at 16.40%. Institutions hold 112.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.69 million shares valued at $239.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.78% of the AXNX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.53 million shares valued at $129.22 million to account for 6.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 1.96 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $100.15 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 1.88 million with a market value of $96.15 million.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sama Rinda, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Sama Rinda sold 4,262 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $51.42 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Ford Alfred J Jr (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 1,883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $51.42 per share for $96819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13724.0 shares of the AXNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Dearen Danny L. disposed off 7,258 shares at an average price of $51.42 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 83,735 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX).