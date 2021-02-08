Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Track to Reach $200.00 in a Year

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) is 20.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.89 and a high of $198.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAND stock was last observed hovering at around $186.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.78% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -27.59% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.00, the stock is 9.45% and 11.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 26.70% off its SMA200. BAND registered 161.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $168.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.92.

The stock witnessed a 28.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.41%, and is 3.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has around 772 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $292.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 521.13. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.53% and -6.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bandwidth Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $96.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.00% in year-over-year returns.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Top Institutional Holders

329 institutions hold shares in Bandwidth Inc. (BAND), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.92% while institutional investors hold 107.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.18M, and float is at 20.27M with Short Float at 22.27%. Institutions hold 102.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.06 million shares valued at $359.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the BAND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.64 million shares valued at $286.63 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 1.29 million shares representing 5.84% and valued at over $224.96 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 5.19% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $176.03 million.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) Insider Activity

A total of 160 insider transactions have happened at Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 113 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ross Kade, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Ross Kade sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $178.29 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3400.0 shares.

Bandwidth Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Ross Kade (Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $175.09 per share for $87546.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4400.0 shares of the BAND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Morken David A. (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 31,740 shares at an average price of $150.33 for $4.77 million. The insider now directly holds 827 shares of Bandwidth Inc. (BAND).

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) that is trading 0.23% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.89.