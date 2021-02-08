BankUnited Inc. (BKU) on Track to Reach $42.00 in a Year

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) is 7.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.47 and a high of $40.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The BKU stock was last observed hovering at around $37.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.69% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -4.14% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.49, the stock is 0.03% and 8.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 51.07% off its SMA200. BKU registered 11.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.73.

The stock witnessed a -0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.39%, and is 8.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has around 1493 employees, a market worth around $3.49B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.18 and Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.32% and -7.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BankUnited Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $228.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Top Institutional Holders

303 institutions hold shares in BankUnited Inc. (BKU), with 788.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 106.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.07M, and float is at 92.28M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 106.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.35 million shares valued at $292.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.45% of the BKU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.88 million shares valued at $216.58 million to account for 10.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.31 million shares representing 10.08% and valued at over $204.08 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 4.75 million with a market value of $104.11 million.

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at BankUnited Inc. (BKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Rajinder P, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Singh Rajinder P sold 14,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $29.87 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

BankUnited Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Singh Rajinder P (President and CEO) sold a total of 34,461 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $30.62 per share for $1.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the BKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Singh Rajinder P (President and CEO) disposed off 87,364 shares at an average price of $30.96 for $2.71 million. The insider now directly holds 392,215 shares of BankUnited Inc. (BKU).

BankUnited Inc. (BKU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) that is trading 10.59% up over the past 12 months. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is -19.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.88.