Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) – The 68.93% Upside Potential Remains

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) is 45.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $17.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNTC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is 10.79% and 30.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -23.25% off its SMA200. BNTC registered -43.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6756 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5746.

The stock witnessed a 33.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.10%, and is 8.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.99% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $18.49M and $0.12M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.62% and -75.02% from its 52-week high.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.75 with sales reaching $30k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), with 706.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 16.04% while institutional investors hold 10.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.41M, and float is at 3.41M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 9.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 34838.0 shares valued at $0.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.79% of the BNTC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 15578.0 shares valued at $97829.0 to account for 0.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sabby Management, LLC which holds 11863.0 shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $74499.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 304.0 with a market value of $1909.0.