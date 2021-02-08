Brady Corporation (BRC) Volatility At 2.72%, Should You Add A Position?

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is -8.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.00 and a high of $57.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.39% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -21.4% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $48.56, the stock is -2.58% and -0.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 5.49% off its SMA200. BRC registered -14.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.83.

The stock witnessed a -9.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.19%, and is 5.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Brady Corporation (BRC) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.87 and Fwd P/E is 17.17. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.15% and -14.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Brady Corporation (BRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brady Corporation (BRC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brady Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $270.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year.

Brady Corporation (BRC) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in Brady Corporation (BRC), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.99% while institutional investors hold 89.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.02M, and float is at 46.54M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 86.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.07 million shares valued at $282.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the BRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.01 million shares valued at $200.45 million to account for 10.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.47 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $138.73 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 5.01% of the shares totaling 2.43 million with a market value of $97.28 million.

Brady Corporation (BRC) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Brady Corporation (BRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRUNO ELIZABETH P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRUNO ELIZABETH P sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $50.73 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Brady Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that HARRIS FRANK W (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $50.63 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22860.0 shares of the BRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, BRUNO ELIZABETH P (Director) disposed off 18,417 shares at an average price of $47.03 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 716,296 shares of Brady Corporation (BRC).

Brady Corporation (BRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) that is trading 0.89% up over the past 12 months. 3M Company (MMM) is 9.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.31% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.45.