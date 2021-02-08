Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BFAM Stock Is Going Next

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) is -1.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.23 and a high of $177.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The BFAM stock was last observed hovering at around $166.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.3% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.46% off the consensus price target high of $189.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -57.0% lower than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $171.13, the stock is 7.72% and 4.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 22.82% off its SMA200. BFAM registered 1.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $149.75.

The stock witnessed a 3.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.32%, and is 12.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has around 33800 employees, a market worth around $10.10B and $1.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 140.85 and Fwd P/E is 62.52. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.43% and -3.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $342.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -34.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Top Institutional Holders

494 institutions hold shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM), with 663.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 104.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.20M, and float is at 59.92M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 103.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.82 million shares valued at $1.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.26% of the BFAM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.17 million shares valued at $786.5 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Durable Capital Partners LP which holds 3.67 million shares representing 6.06% and valued at over $558.1 million, while Capital World Investors holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 3.21 million with a market value of $488.46 million.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burke Mary Lou, the company’s COO North America Center Ops. SEC filings show that Burke Mary Lou sold 370 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $156.11 per share for a total of $57761.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31116.0 shares.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that TOCIO MARY ANN (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $160.21 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60259.0 shares of the BFAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, LISSY DAVID H (Director) disposed off 4,822 shares at an average price of $172.61 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 219,873 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM).

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) that is trading 25.13% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.