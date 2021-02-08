Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) is 6.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.13 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRKL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.87, the stock is -0.98% and 4.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 24.13% off its SMA200. BRKL registered -18.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.72.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.06%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) has around 763 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $326.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.27 and Fwd P/E is 11.62. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.30% and -19.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $69.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.59% while institutional investors hold 85.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.95M, and float is at 76.10M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 83.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.55 million shares valued at $99.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.61% of the BRKL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.9 million shares valued at $68.28 million to account for 9.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.6 million shares representing 7.08% and valued at over $48.41 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 3.82 million with a market value of $33.04 million.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HACKETT JOHN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HACKETT JOHN A sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $11.90 per share for a total of $29750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30830.0 shares.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Cosman James M (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 2,867 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $11.89 per share for $34089.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46253.0 shares of the BRKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, WILDE PETER O (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $8.47 for $42350.0. The insider now directly holds 166,065 shares of Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL).

Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) that is trading -9.87% down over the past 12 months. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) is -6.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.02% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.44.