BURL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Now

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) is -2.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.67 and a high of $271.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The BURL stock was last observed hovering at around $256.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $264.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.42% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -13.77% lower than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $255.99, the stock is 0.73% and 4.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 21.58% off its SMA200. BURL registered 10.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $252.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $217.92.

The stock witnessed a -4.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.98%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $17.02B and $5.69B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.54. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.25% and -5.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.60%).

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Burlington Stores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.07 with sales reaching $2.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Top Institutional Holders

622 institutions hold shares in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), with 841.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 112.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.08M, and float is at 65.39M with Short Float at 3.71%. Institutions hold 111.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.39 million shares valued at $1.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.67% of the BURL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 6.11 million shares valued at $1.26 billion to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.78 million shares representing 8.72% and valued at over $1.19 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.40% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $736.73 million.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vecchio Jennifer, the company’s President and CMO. SEC filings show that Vecchio Jennifer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $228.23 per share for a total of $3.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43710.0 shares.

Burlington Stores Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 7,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $225.03 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5745.0 shares of the BURL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Hand Fred (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 12,435 shares at an average price of $220.03 for $2.74 million. The insider now directly holds 46,795 shares of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL).

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 25.88% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.7.