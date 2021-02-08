BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) turns bearish with loss of -0.34 points

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) is -6.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.40 and a high of $70.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The BWXT stock was last observed hovering at around $56.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.86% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -5.87% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.11, the stock is -3.00% and -4.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -1.78% off its SMA200. BWXT registered -14.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.43.

The stock witnessed a -8.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.35%, and is 4.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) has around 6450 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $2.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.58 and Fwd P/E is 17.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.89% and -20.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BWX Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $492.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Top Institutional Holders

391 institutions hold shares in BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT), with 291.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 99.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.48M, and float is at 95.02M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 98.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.33 million shares valued at $581.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the BWXT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.47 million shares valued at $476.75 million to account for 8.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 8.06 million shares representing 8.45% and valued at over $453.61 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 7.88% of the shares totaling 7.51 million with a market value of $423.01 million.

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loving Richard W, the company’s SVP and CAO. SEC filings show that Loving Richard W sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $54.11 per share for a total of $16233.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12503.0 shares.

BWX Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Black David S (Sr. V.P., CFO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $59.08 per share for $59080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69551.0 shares of the BWXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Loving Richard W (SVP and CAO) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $60.28 for $18084.0. The insider now directly holds 12,803 shares of BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT).

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fluor Corporation (FLR) that is trading 2.71% up over the past 12 months. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is 38.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -71.71% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.