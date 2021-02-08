Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) picks momentum as shares rise 9.65%

Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BY) is 14.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.13 and a high of $20.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The BY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.1% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.76% higher than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.62, the stock is 8.33% and 10.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 31.18% off its SMA200. BY registered -11.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.14.

The stock witnessed a 6.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.30%, and is 9.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) has around 1001 employees, a market worth around $675.20M and $239.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.73% and -13.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Byline Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $70M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY), with 15.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.00% while institutional investors hold 65.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.06M, and float is at 23.50M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 39.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc with over 1.83 million shares valued at $20.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.73% of the BY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.63 million shares valued at $18.36 million to account for 4.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC which holds 1.3 million shares representing 3.36% and valued at over $14.63 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.95% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $12.82 million.

Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barkidjija John, the company’s Head of CRE & Specialty Fin. SEC filings show that Barkidjija John sold 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $15.87 per share for a total of $19831.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14695.0 shares.

Byline Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Ptacin Brogan (Head of Commercial Banking) sold a total of 9,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $12.66 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18952.0 shares of the BY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Fucinato Mark (Chief Credit Officer) disposed off 513 shares at an average price of $12.94 for $6638.0. The insider now directly holds 7,121 shares of Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY).