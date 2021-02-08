Canon Inc. (CAJ) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is 16.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.46 and a high of $26.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAJ stock was last observed hovering at around $22.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $19.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.49% off the consensus price target high of $27.63 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -96.51% lower than the price target low of $11.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.52, the stock is 5.51% and 12.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 18.96% off its SMA200. CAJ registered -16.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.25.

The stock witnessed a 16.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.05%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Canon Inc. (CAJ) has around 187041 employees, a market worth around $30.09B and $29.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.95. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.67% and -16.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Canon Inc. (CAJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canon Inc. (CAJ) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $8.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Canon Inc. (CAJ) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Canon Inc. (CAJ), with institutional investors hold 1.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.05B, and float is at 1.03B with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 1.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Trust Advisors LP with over 2.71 million shares valued at $52.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the CAJ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.02 million shares valued at $33.51 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lsv Asset Management which holds 0.99 million shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $16.39 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $15.92 million.