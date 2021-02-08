Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) makes 8.52% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) is 11.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $20.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSWC stock was last observed hovering at around $19.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.23% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -23.44% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.75, the stock is 6.86% and 11.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 33.16% off its SMA200. CSWC registered -1.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.68.

The stock witnessed a 12.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.18%, and is 8.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $390.66M and $65.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.91 and Fwd P/E is 11.06. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 172.56% and -3.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital Southwest Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $17.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -162.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.76% while institutional investors hold 34.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.14M, and float is at 18.42M with Short Float at 0.50%. Institutions hold 32.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with over 1.11 million shares valued at $15.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.61% of the CSWC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sanders Morris Harris LLC with 0.87 million shares valued at $15.37 million to account for 4.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Zuckerman Investment Group which holds 0.86 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $12.11 million, while First Manhattan Company holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $6.88 million.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sarner Michael Scott, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sarner Michael Scott bought 21,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $9.40 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Capital Southwest Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that DIEHL BOWEN S (President and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $9.46 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the CSWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Brooks David R (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $8.90 for $35596.0. The insider now directly holds 28,500 shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC).