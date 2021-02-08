Celestica Inc. (CLS) Is Up 11.90% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is 11.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $9.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -12.87% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.03, the stock is 6.12% and 10.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 24.72% off its SMA200. CLS registered 3.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.65.

The stock witnessed a 10.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.12%, and is 11.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) has around 24600 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $5.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.25 and Fwd P/E is 8.27. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.35% and -1.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celestica Inc. (CLS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celestica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $1.22B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Celestica Inc. (CLS), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 78.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.10M, and float is at 90.18M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 77.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with over 18.43 million shares valued at $127.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.69% of the CLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with 6.87 million shares valued at $47.38 million to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd which holds 4.74 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $32.72 million, while Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 4.28 million with a market value of $29.55 million.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -9.60% down over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 11.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.98% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.