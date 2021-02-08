Check out this: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is on the verge of a huge rally

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) is 14.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $6.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRVS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is 4.07% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 7.68% off its SMA200. CRVS registered -21.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9037 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9895.

The stock witnessed a 6.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.09%, and is 9.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 303.96% and -40.70% from its 52-week high.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.98% while institutional investors hold 67.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.50M, and float is at 23.39M with Short Float at 5.28%. Institutions hold 63.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.77 million shares valued at $27.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.12% of the CRVS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Adams Street Partners, LLC with 3.28 million shares valued at $13.14 million to account for 11.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BVF Inc. which holds 1.74 million shares representing 6.21% and valued at over $6.99 million, while Novo Holdings A/S holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $5.57 million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Novo Holdings A/S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novo Holdings A/S sold 741,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $5.37 per share for a total of $3.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 07 that Novo Holdings A/S (10% Owner) sold a total of 796,622 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 07 and was made at $5.25 per share for $4.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.13 million shares of the CRVS stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 64.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.57.