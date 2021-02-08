Check out this: Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is on the verge of a huge rally

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) is 5.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.89 and a high of $18.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The GBDC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $15.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.39% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.95, the stock is 3.06% and 5.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 16.63% off its SMA200. GBDC registered -16.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.46.

The stock witnessed a 6.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.41%, and is 5.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 40.62 and Fwd P/E is 13.11. Distance from 52-week low is 68.21% and -17.48% from its 52-week high.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $73.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), with 11.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.89% while institutional investors hold 42.29% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 39.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System with over 23.25 million shares valued at $328.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.90% of the GBDC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance with 2.87 million shares valued at $40.53 million to account for 1.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lindbrook Capital, LLC which holds 2.67 million shares representing 1.59% and valued at over $37.71 million, while OMERS Administration Corporation holds 1.50% of the shares totaling 2.51 million with a market value of $33.23 million.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Activity

A total of 198 insider transactions have happened at Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 198 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Golub David, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Golub David bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $14.10 per share for a total of $28194.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.06 million shares.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Golub Lawrence E (Chairman) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $14.10 per share for $28194.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.06 million shares of the GBDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Golub David (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $14.10 for $4230.0. The insider now directly holds 2,053,938 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC).