Check out this: OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is on the verge of a huge rally

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) is 12.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $8.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONCS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.23% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.23, the stock is 5.97% and 16.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 82.87% off its SMA200. ONCS registered 236.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.80.

The stock witnessed a 20.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.85%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 8.85% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 595.86% and -11.39% from its 52-week high.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.50% this year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), with 15.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.71% while institutional investors hold 32.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.77M, and float is at 15.47M with Short Float at 5.38%. Institutions hold 13.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.4 million shares valued at $1.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.44% of the ONCS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.19 million shares valued at $0.65 million to account for 0.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are D.A. Davidson & Co. which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.43% and valued at over $0.4 million, while 683 Capital Management LLC holds 0.29% of the shares totaling 79935.0 with a market value of $0.27 million.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Connor Daniel J., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that O’Connor Daniel J. sold 3,413 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $7.71 per share for a total of $26314.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99269.0 shares.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that China Grand Pharmaceutical & H (10% Owner) bought a total of 4,067,037 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $5.45 per share for $22.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.39 million shares of the ONCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Alpha Holdings, Inc. (Director) disposed off 80,000 shares at an average price of $4.92 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 1,350,001 shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS).